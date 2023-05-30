Digital Devolver he announced date and time of the new Devolver Direct: June 9 at 00:00 (Italian time). The event, entitled The Return of Volvy, will see the return of Volvy, the famous mascot of the world of video games absent from our screens for a while.

We don’t actually believe it ever appeared anywhere, but we’re playing along at Devolver Digital. The suspicion is that such Volvy, a strange retro-style mouse, will be the protagonist of some new game… or at least of the show. In the presentation video we can see it inserted in various Devolver Digital titles, such as Cult of the Lamb.

For the rest, Devolver has promised many ads, including some unpublished games. In addition to Volvy, whose presence has already made the show the best of the year, even if we haven’t seen him yet.

Of course we of Multiplayer.it we will follow it live. We will let you know in due course who will be there to comment on all announcements.