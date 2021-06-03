There is little more than a week for the E3 2021 the preparation of the calendar of the most important video game fair in the world begins and begins to be clarified. After knowing the dates on which the events of Xbox, Bethesda, Ubisoft and Nintendo, now it is the turn of one of the wildest spaces of the expo. And it is that now we have known that the Devolver Digital conference at E3 2021 will be held on June 12. This has been made known by the American company itself on its official Twitter account as you can see in the following tweet.

“The future begins again on June 12”, Confirms the message, yes, without specifying the time of the celebration. A few days ago we brought you another Devolver Digital tweet in which they announced their presence at the Los Angeles fair and in which they offered the first details about what their presentation would include. At that time we knew that titles like Shadow Warrior 3, Weird West or The Talos Principle 2 would be part of the event, as well as would announce four new games that the Texan company has not yet discussed, although it did drop that Carrion 2 it would be one of them.

Meanwhile, fans keep crossing their fingers that the remote possibility of a Hotline Miami 3 ends up becoming a reality in this E3 2021. Thus, we already know that the conference of Return Digital at the Electronic Entertainment Expo will take place on Saturday, June 12, at a time yet to be finalized. Precisely that will be the date on which the starting signal is given to a fair that this year has opted for the digital format with a complete portal in which all the information will be collected and a multitude of incentives will be offered to fans.