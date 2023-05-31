This summer, as unfortunately we all know, we will not be accompanied as usual E3 Of Los Angeles. Unfortunately, covid has killed one of the greatest traditions in the world of video games. However, as we know, every death is followed by a birth and the infant who appeared on the ashes of E3 was Geoff Keighley with his Summer Game Fest. Just like the Los Angeles fair, also in this case we are talking about a summer event entirely dedicated to development houses and their most important announcements for the near future. The live will be broadcast on Summer Game Fest YouTube channel from June 8 until to 12 and today, from the Twitter profile of the event we also learned that he will be among the protagonists of the first day of live Digital Devolverwell-known game publisher such as Cult of the Lamb or Shadow Warrior.

I am well forty different development houses will take part in the event and among these there are names of thickness such as Xboxes And Playstationwe are sure that they will be the ones who will amaze us the most; sony has already given us a taste of its products with the Playstation Showcase of the May 24th while to get extra details about the future of Microsoft we have to wait forXbox Showcase And the Starfield Direct of theJune 11th. Whatever news comes we’re confident that Summer Game Fest 2023 will give our jaws more than a reason to hit the floor.