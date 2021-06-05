Indie publisher Devolver Digital will host an E3 livestream at 9.30pm UK time on Saturday, 12th June.

It’s part of Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest.

New #SummerGameFest Event Just Added:@devolverdigital

Saturday, June 12

1:30 PM PT / 4:30 PM ET Stay tuned to https://t.co/1ZwAhZ66ie for schedule updates. pic.twitter.com/7KBNncPg1j – Summer Game Fest (@summergamefest) June 4, 2021

There’s no word on what to expect from the show, although I suspect it will follow the same unhinged theme of previous Devolver Digital E3 shows.

Yesterday, upon speaking with Eurogamer reporter Matt Wales, I learned there is a “Devolver-verse”, with some sort of story and recurring characters and stuff. Last year’s show, which you can watch in the video below, even started with a recap.

Hotline Miami 3, perhaps? As the Hotline Miami Twitter account recently tweeted: “There is no Hotline Miami 3.”

Or is there?

