Return Digital has built a reputation over the years by publishing a lot of unique and interesting indie titles. According to the company, subscription services such as Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus They “undervalue” the quality of the titles included, leading the publisher to reject a number of potential deals.

Shared by industry analyst MauroNL, as part of the fiscal report of Return Digital For the first half of 2023, the publisher discussed its “current business outlook,” revealing that they have apparently rejected several potential deals with Game Pass / PlayStation Plussaying:

“After a period of strong growth in subscription deals in 2021 and 2022, we expect the trend of reduced subscription deal revenue to continue in 2024. We expect to continue rejecting subscription deal proposals that undervalue the value and opportunity of income from the titles in 2023 and 2024.”

The discussion surrounding gaming subscription services has been controversial, with some developers claiming that it is beneficial for both studios and their titles, while others suggesting the opposite. It seems that Return Digital is in the last group.

Subscription services like PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass They’re still in their relative infancy, so it’ll be interesting to see how they evolve over the next few years, and whether more studios will follow suit by rejecting these types of deals.

Via: Kitguru

Editor’s note: It is very difficult to have an opinion about it because it depends on many factors whether this type of program benefits you or not. The size of your studio, if you are known, the expectation of your game in the market, if being on the program helps you reach a territory or platform where you do not sell anything, etc. I think this has to be analyzed on a case by case basis.