Devolver Digital he wrote in black and white that he had refused deals to bring his games to the Game Pass and on PlayStation Plus in 2023 and 2024 because they devalued his games. In reality, the two services are never named, but it has been deduced that they are them due to the presence of Devolver games in recent years. The information emerged from a financial document, which talks about the prospects for the future and the current problems of the company.

In the section “Prioritizing quality to create long-term value,” Devolver wrote that “As announced in the August 3, 2023 economic outlook update, high-potential stocks have been postponed to 2024 to better support them and give them more opportunities successfull.”

The result was that only four titles were published in the first half of 2023, compared to seven in the same period of 2022, with Terra Nil being the flagship product.

Devolver later explained that it rejected subscription service deals that “devalued games and reduced revenue opportunities in 2023 and 2024.” The result is that for the years indicated the revenues from the companies have decreased subscriptions.

For the rest, it is reiterated that the catalog titles produced 87% of the overall revenues, with Cult of the Lamb in particular which continues to produce excellent results.