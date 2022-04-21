Yesterday, the release date reveal for sonic origins was overshadowed by the strange list of content that will be hidden in various digital editions and pre-orders. Thus, Devolver Digital did not miss the opportunity to, not only make fun of SEGA, but also to remind the public that Trek to Yomi It’s just about to hit the market.

Through its official Twitter account, Devolver Digital shared an image that shows us what the player can get by pre-ordering Trek to Yomi on different consoles. Mention is made here of a 10% discount, a great adventure, addictive gameplay, and the end credits.

Our marketing department created a handy guide for preordering Trek to Yomi. Please use it to navigate your path to purchase. pic.twitter.com/cN9f303FIZ — Return Digital (@returndigital) April 20, 2022

Clearly, this is a parody of the information SEGA shared yesterday. This pokes fun at how ridiculous these kinds of practices get in the video game industry. For its part, we remind you that Trek to Yomi It will arrive on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC, as well as day one to Game Pass, on May 5, 2022.

In related topics, here you can see the latest trailer for the game. Similarly, fans are not happy with pre-orders for sonic origins.

Editor’s note:

It’s true that all of the content that’s locked down in various digital releases and pre-orders has taken away some of the excitement that fans feel for sonic origins. Which is unfortunate. Fortunately, Trek to Yomi You won’t have this problem, and I can’t wait to get my hands on this title.

Via: Return Digital