As you surely know, Devolver Digital likes to do things its own way and distinguish itself from other publishers in the gaming market. He proved it to us once again with the Devolver Delayed Showcase 2023 – 2024 Edition , an unmissable appointment where instead of so many good news, which games scheduled for this year have been postponed to 2024 are revealed, all with the classic ironic vein that distinguishes the company. You can view this presentation in the video below.

Digital Devolver has postponed the release of The Plucky Squire, Anger Foot, Pepper Grinder, Stick it to the Stickman and Skate Story: they will no longer arrive during the year as planned precedent, rather during the 2024 .

Devolver Digital games postponed to 2024

Among the games postponed by Devolver Digital there is also The Plucky Squire, the action adventure where in the role of Jot we will explore the fantastic worlds of storybooks, with the action passing from 2D to 3D scenarios seamlessly, offering intriguing gameplay mechanics on paper.

Anger Foot is an adrenaline-pumping shooter about green feet. You haven’t read wrong: in the role of a very angry protagonist we will have to clean up levels full of thugs and bad guys mainly by delivering powerful kicks. If we have intrigued you, here is our tried one from Anger Foot. Stick it to the Stickman is a lively roguelike brawler in which we will play the role of a stick man. Our goal will be to clean up the levels from enemies using martial arts moves, energy waves, forklifts, chainsaws, machine guns and so on and so forth.

Pepper Grinder is a 2D action platformer starring a treasure hunter who has had the loot of her latest expedition stolen after a shipwreck and has every intention of recovering it. To do so she will have to venture into unexplored islands and caves relying on the Pepper drill, with which she can break through rock walls and immerse herself in water. Last but not least, Skate Story is a skateboarding game where you play a demon in a surreal, psychedelic and wacky world.