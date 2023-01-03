Digital Devolverthe famous label specializing in indie titles, has made it known that there are at least two games not yet announced which are in any case expected to arrive during the 2023and considering the average quality of its titles, we need to keep an eye on the matter.

These other two games would therefore complete a lineup that already includes 8 titles arriving during 2023, bringing thetotal list to 10 at least as regards the programs at the beginning of the year. 2023 is therefore also particularly lively from the point of view of Devolver Digital, confirming that it is a particularly thriving period for video games.

According to what the publisher reported on Twitter, these are the games arriving during 2023 according to the Devolver Digital program, barring further additions and surprises. However, two more games still to be announced must be added to the list:

The Plucky Squire

Stick It to the Stick Man

Pepper Grinder

Wizard with a Gun

Skate Story

Gunbrella

Land Nil

Anger Foot

Some of these have also been included in our article on the most anticipated indie games of 2023, such as The Plucky Squire, Skate Story and Gunbrella, but they are practically all to watch for this year.