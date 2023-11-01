Devolver Digital did an interesting thing acquisitionwhich is also an uncommon maneuver for the indie publisher, absorbing the team System Era Softworksstudy author of the well-known Astroneer, which will now be part of the company’s internal team.

With the usual ironic spirit, in the Devolver Digital press release the pulbisher reports that eight years ago he made the “terrible mistake” of almost publishing Astroneer, but beyond their different paths the two companies have remained in contact, and this mutual admiration now materializes with the acquisition.

“Today, after nearly ten years of mutual admiration and friendship, Devolver Digital and System Era declare their undying love for each other in the only way we know how: by turning on the lights, turning up the heat and forming a strategic business relationship “.

For the occasion, a trailer dedicated to the event was also published.