Devolver Digital did an interesting thing acquisitionwhich is also an uncommon maneuver for the indie publisher, absorbing the team System Era Softworksstudy author of the well-known Astroneer, which will now be part of the company’s internal team.
With the usual ironic spirit, in the Devolver Digital press release the pulbisher reports that eight years ago he made the “terrible mistake” of almost publishing Astroneer, but beyond their different paths the two companies have remained in contact, and this mutual admiration now materializes with the acquisition.
“Today, after nearly ten years of mutual admiration and friendship, Devolver Digital and System Era declare their undying love for each other in the only way we know how: by turning on the lights, turning up the heat and forming a strategic business relationship “.
For the occasion, a trailer dedicated to the event was also published.
System Era between new games and support for Astroneer
The CEO of System Era also reported that he had “always seen the Devolver brand as a symbol of quality”, with an approach that led the developers to focus on creativity first of all.
After this acquisition, it seems that System Era Softworks intends to continue developing new games on unreleased projects, but also continue its long-standing support for Astroneer, which already has a roadmap of new features and content scheduled for 2024. You can get to know it better in our review by Astroneer.
