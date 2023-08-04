Digital Devolver he announced Devolvers Delayedan event that will take place on August 7, starting at 17.00 Italian time, and which aims to “celebrate the games boldly postponed to 2024“.

The official synopsis is a whole program: “Enjoy the art of video game referrals and find out which Devolver Digital-produced titles you’re most looking forward to will be delayed until next year! The future of the future is here, today.”

In short, a few weeks after the crazy Devolver Digital Showcase, the Texan publisher is ready to amaze again and make his traditional irony on some of the hottest topics in the gaming industry.