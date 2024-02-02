A sudden change at the top took place in these hours at Devolver Digitalthe famous publisher dedicated to indie games, with the resignation of CEO Douglas Morin with immediate effect”, replaced by one of the co-founders of the label.

There are no particular reasons made public for this change, other than that it is “part of Devolver's plan for the development and growth in the long term”, apparently, with various thanks expressed for Morin who, however, was in fact replaced with considerable speed.

In his place, the new CEO will be Harry Millerco-founder of Devolver Digital and previously CEO, who will therefore return to the role of leading the company for the next period, something for which he was particularly happy.