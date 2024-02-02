A sudden change at the top took place in these hours at Devolver Digitalthe famous publisher dedicated to indie games, with the resignation of CEO Douglas Morin with immediate effect”, replaced by one of the co-founders of the label.
There are no particular reasons made public for this change, other than that it is “part of Devolver's plan for the development and growth in the long term”, apparently, with various thanks expressed for Morin who, however, was in fact replaced with considerable speed.
In his place, the new CEO will be Harry Millerco-founder of Devolver Digital and previously CEO, who will therefore return to the role of leading the company for the next period, something for which he was particularly happy.
A very interesting 2024 for Devolver
Devolver Digital has a very interesting catalog in front of it 2024which includes some of the most anticipated indie games such as Baby Steps, The Plucky Squire, Skate Story, Pepper Grinder and Anger Foot, just to mention a few of the best known.
Just yesterday, Children of the Sun was also announced, a puzzle game that combines the typical dynamics of the genre with the fact that the protagonist is a sniper, just to give an idea of the strangeness of this title too, which we presented in our preview dedicated.
In recent days, Devolver has fired 28 people from the publisher's internal Artificer team, but 2023 results appear to have been “in line with expectations,” reportedly.
