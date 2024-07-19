Devolver has announced Forestrike, a “tactical kung-fu fighter” from the developer of Olija.

Players will take the role of martial artist Yu who’s blessed with the Foresight, which allows him to perceive battles in his mind ahead of time to find a winning sequence, before enacting the movements in reality.

Progression is through a roguelike game loop, providing unique encounters each run for players to perceive in advance.

Forestrike is set for release in 2025 for both Nintendo Switch and Steam. Attendees of Japan’s BitSummit event this weekend can test out a demo.

The game is being developed by Japanese studio Skeleton Crew, who previously made Olija – also published by Devolver.

That was released in 2021 and received a Recommended badge in our Eurogamer Olija review. It's a 2D pixel art adventure featuring a harpoon for both combat and traversal. "A brilliant central mechanic and a game of real craft and character," wrote Eurogamer's Christian Donlan.









Forestrike therefore aims to continue “the studio’s unique artistic style, combat and fantasy-based storytelling”, according to Devolver.

Last month at its Devolver Direct event, the publisher unveiled more games in its future, including Hyper Light Drifter developer Heart Machine’s next game Possessor(s), Tenjutsu from the designer of Dead Cells, and “thirst-person shooter” The Crush House.