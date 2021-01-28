One of the key points of devolo Mesh WiFi 2 is that, To enjoy better WiFi connectivity, the first thing you should do is turn off the router. Well, let’s talk properly, turning off the router’s wireless connectivity features. If you already have knowledge about WiFi Mesh, already present in other manufacturer products, such as the devolo Magic 2 Wifi next kit, but improved this time by being offered natively, this will be most logical, of course, but otherwise most likely you will find the devolo proposal a bit surprising, so let’s start by clarifying concepts.

As its name suggests, devolo Mesh WiFi 2 is based on the WiFi Mesh connection model which, in short, consists of establish a mesh of interconnected access devices, identified for the rest of the devices as a single access, and that allow extending the coverage of wireless access in a space for which a single adapter does not offer enough range or, in the best of cases, it does so with many limitations on the most remote devices.

WiFi extenders may have come to mind, but in this case you should know that its operation is not similar, and the key is in a point that I mentioned in the previous paragraph, “interconnected with each other.” The extenders, in terms of their management, each act independently, they do not interconnect with each other intelligently and, for example, in the event that one of them fails, they are not able to redirect the traffic to another adapter to ensure the persistence of the connection.

This is the reason why WiFi Mesh is the most widely used technology in large sites (hotels, shopping centers, etc.) in which it is intended to offer uniform access to the Internet. The main proposal of devolo Mesh WiFi 2 is to bring this connection system to homes, obviously adapting it to the needs of the home environment.

How does a WiFi Mesh network work?

Maybe you are still wondering why turning off the router’s wireless connectivity to use devolo Mesh WiFi 2, right? It’s actually very simple (and has all the logic in the world). In the WiFi Mesh model, the multiple access adapters that make up the network form a single self-managed mesh and, therefore, identified by the devices as a single entity, in the same way that happens with our mobile phones and the cell phone masts that cover them. The phone “jumps” from one antenna to another automatically, always recognizing the same network (unless there is no coverage) and the user does not have to do anything to do so.

In that context, as you can already imagine, the network adapters that make up the infrastructure, such as those in devolo Mesh WiFi 2, have everything you need to interconnect with each other, a software that, however, and obviously, does not have the router, which if it remains activated will continue to offer its own wireless network, independent of the WiFi Mesh network managed by the access points of the same.

devolo Mesh WiFi 2 – Featured Technologies

Focusing on the specific proposal of devolo Mesh WiFi 2, the proposal of the German manufacturer obviously offers a WiFi Mesh connectivity model, in addition to maintaining connectivity based on G.hn (PLC) for which the brand has been betting for years, and which also allows to bring wired connectivity to those places and devices where wireless access is not an option (for example to devices without a wireless network connection).

A key point of WiFi Mesh networks is, as I mentioned earlier, the intelligent management of which of the available access points a device will connect to at any given time. And this is important, because sometimes, when the coverage of two points overlaps, they tend to stay connected to the first, although at some point the second offers better coverage. With Access Point Steering technology, devolo Mesh WiFi 2 intelligently manages the connection of these “sticky clients”, forcing the jump from one adapter to another whenever necessary, that is, when this change implies an improvement in the connection conditions of the device.

AND the same goes for band selection, in this case using Band Steering technology. As a general rule, routers offer connectivity in the 2.4 gigahertz band, the 5 gigahertz band or both, but in the latter case the client must connect to one or the other and, in case of wanting to change, this process must be carried out manually (disconnect from one network and connect to another). The devolo Mesh WiFi 2 proposal avoids this, by automatically jumping from band to band to choose the most efficient connection in every moment.

Another interesting function is the set of technologies grouped in MU-MIMO (multi-user, multi-input, multi-output), a key element of the more recent WiFi 6 (802.11ax) networks. Currently, most routers and access points are SU-MIMO (single user, multiple input, multiple output), that is, they do not manage two or more connections simultaneously, but establish a sequential queue managed in FIFO mode (First Input, First Out) which, as the number of connected devices grows, substantially reduces the speed of the network. MU-MIMO avoids this problem, by being able to simultaneously serve data to two or more devices, instead of having to do it sequentially.

devolo Mesh WiFi 2: availability and prices

Just introduced by the manufacturer, devolo Mesh WiFi 2 is now available in the Spanish market in two variants. The first, called Starter Kit includes two adapters and its price is 249.90 euros. For larger spaces, the recommended option is the devolo Mesh WiFi 2 Multiroom kit, which includes three adapters and is priced at € 369.00.

