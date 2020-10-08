Contestant Nikki Tamboli of ‘Bigg Boss 14’ is seen taking her stand in the house. Nikki Tamboli is being compared to Shehnaz Gill from the very beginning. Nikki is being called a copy of Shahnaz from day one, due to this she is also being trolled a lot. On the day of the Bigg Boss premiere, her flirting with Salman Khan and the way she spoke reminded people of Shahnaz, due to which she had come on target.

Indeed #NikiTamboli is a copy cat and reminds me of the most iritating contestant of # BB13. Ufff ???????? ♀️ ???????? ♀️ # BB14 – Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@ Devoleena_23) October 7, 2020

At the same time, Devolina Bhattacharya follows Bigg Boss quite a lot and in this season, Nikki Tamboli seems to be very irritating. Taking a dig at Nikki Tamboli, Devolina Bhattacharjee wrote on Twitter that upon seeing Nikki, she remembers the most erratic contests of the previous season.

‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’ fame Devolina Bhattacharjee tweeted, ‘Nikki Tamboli is copy cat and seeing her I miss one of the most erratic contests of Bigg Boss 13 … Ufff …’ Devolina Bhattacharjee shared this post There are two targets with one stone. Actually, Devoleena Bhattacharjee has tried to target Shahnaz Gill through this post.

Talk about Bigg Boss 14, the show is slowly coming into form. Contestants have started opening their cards. In the upcoming episode, there will be a fight between Rahul Vaidya-Pavitra Punia and Nikki Tamboli-Pavitra Punia. At the same time, the girls of the house will impress Siddharth for immunity.