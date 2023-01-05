To achieve a goal in life you have to work hard for it and that was the case with Devis Vasquez, a name unknown to the vast majority of Colombian soccer fans until less than a week ago. Today he is one of the goalkeepers for Milan, current Serie A champion, seven-time Champions League winner and a club with 123 years of history.

Dreams come true

Devis Vásquez, Colombian goalkeeper

From a very young age, Vásquez set the goal of playing in Europe. And there was a trip that changed his life. In 2017 he went to play the Torneo Mondiale Giovanile di Calcio Coppa Carnevale, better known as the Viareggio Tournament, in Italy, a youth festival that, in that edition, had 40 teams from all over the world.

Devis was loaned by Patriotas de Boyacá to Cortuluá to play that tournament, in which the Valle del Cauca club faced Torino, Reggiana and Rijeka, from Croatia. He acted in the last two games, in which he conceded four goals.

“Cortuluá used to go to various tournaments, especially before the pandemic we traveled a lot, to Italy, to Ecuador, and for that Viareggio tournament we saw a goalkeeper who caught our eye, but who belonged to Patriotas, so we asked him to to accompany us”recalled Óscar Ignacio Martán, Cortuluá’s top shareholder.

“We took him because we considered that he was one of the best goalkeepers in that category and of that age in the country, but then we had to return him to Patriotas and we lost track of him,” added the manager.

The seed was sown. “The first impression of Italy enchanted me, I fell in love with it. So much so that when I returned from playing the tournament I learned Italian, listening to music, searching the internet, without any teacher, and when I returned from Italy to Colombia I decided to return to Italy again,” Vásquez told the website of his new club.

Autodidact, Vásquez set out to learn the language. For this, he based himself, first, on music, especially that of artists such as Eros Ramazzotti and Laura Pausini, very popular in the country at the end of the 90s and the beginning of the 2000s, precisely the time in which he was born (he did it in Barranquilla , on May 12, 1998).

wait to shine

The beginning of Vásquez was not easy, who had to wait many years to debut as a professional. In fact, he left Colombia without playing a single minute in the first division, passing through three teams.

He arrived at Patriotas in 2016, to be part of an under-20 team that made a lot of noise and had two other projection players, Jhon Arias, who is currently a member of Fluminense in Brazil, and Cristian Barrios, a striker who did a good job last year with the Boyacá club, despite being relegated to B, and today reinforcement of América de Cali.

Vásquez even managed to be in a call for the Colombian Under-20 Selection by Carlos ‘Piscis’ Restrepo, as preparation for the South American in Ecuador, although he did not make the final list.

“I was the Patriotas goalkeeper coach when Devis arrived, an 18-year-old boy, 1.93 tall, a very good boy, very noble, quite shy, but with enormous conditions,” recalled Hebert Armando Ríos, goalkeeper for teams like Once Caldas, América and Santa Fe in the 70’s and 80’s and today coach.

“Devis was very technical, but he had little experience. He came to test, but with those conditions and that height he caught my attention and we left him. He saved in the sub-20, but he was always the third goalkeeper in the professional, “added Ríos.

The trip to Viareggio with Cortuluá was not the only assignment that Vásquez had with Patriotas. A year later, the Boyacá club lent him to play in the U-20 Copa Libertadores with La Equidad, in a team led by Guillermo ‘Flaco’ Rivera and that did not make it past the group stage, with a win, a draw and a loss. .

It was difficult for Devis to fight for a spot with the Patriots because of his youth. He appeared 17 times on the substitute bench in the League and another three in the Colombia Cup during the three years he was at the club, a period in which two coaches, Harold Rivera and Diego Corredor, worked.

Hebert Ríos was part of both coaching staffs: “He had a great process as the third and fourth goalkeeper of the professional team. He didn’t have the opportunity to debut because we brought Álvaro Villete, a Uruguayan goalkeeper, and also Éder Chaux. There was also Alejandro Otero at the beginning, ”he explained.

Ríos highlighted a characteristic that is not common for Vásquez’s stature: “He was very strong and technical in ground-level soccer, he was very coordinated in aerial soccer. He was doing very well with his feet, he had a spectacular serve. But in the environment we were in, he didn’t have everyone’s priority or trust. In addition, due to her shyness, it was very difficult for her, and she had a lot of work in the cold in Tunja.”, he recalled.

Córdoba offered it to Boca

At the beginning of 2019, Vásquez left the Patriots and had a hard time finding where to play. He was offered to Deportivo Pasto, but there was no chance to hire him. However, he found an unexpected godfather: Óscar Córdoba. The champion goalkeeper of the Copa América with the Colombian National Team in 2001 offered it to Juan Román Riquelme to take him to Boca Juniors, in 2020.

“I told Romi that there is a goalkeeper who is 1.93 meters tall, Devis Vásquez, who has gone to Paraguayan soccer. Román was very clear with me, he told me: ‘Look, Óscar, at this moment I have a full quota of foreigners and Boca’s expectation at this moment is the Copa Libertadores. Betting on a boy with little experience on the Boca goal is quite complicated,’ ”Córdoba said on Fox Sports in 2020.

When Córdoba mentioned his arrival in Paraguay, it was the moment in which the roads of Vásquez and Guaraní de Asunción joined. Again, he had to wait for minutes.

The team coach was the Argentine Gustavo Costas, the same one who was twice champion with Santa Fe. Vásquez had a lot of competition: ahead were Gaspar Servio, who was the starter, and Jorge Bava. On February 21, 2021, Costas finally made him debut, in a game that Guaraní lost by a landslide at home: 0-3 with Olimpia.

However, the Argentine DT maintained his confidence and three days later he made his international debut, in a second phase match of the Copa Libertadores, as a visitor, against Royal Pari, from Bolivia. They won 1-4. He barely made it through a couple more games before going back to the bench.

The one who finally gave him the continuity to reach the head of Guaraní was the replacement for Costas, the Spanish Fernando Jubero.

“When I arrived I was the second goalkeeper, I had barely played two games due to an illness that the other goalkeeper had. In 2022 we decided to bet on it, give it continuity, and to be honest, very happy,” Jubero told Caracol Radio. “We always talked with him and he had two big dreams, defending the Colombian National Team and playing in Europe,” he added.

He has not yet been called to the National Team, but that first dream was on the way. Néstor Lorenzo already had him in his sights: On December 14, journalist Daniel Serna, from Nación Media de Paraguay, recorded that Guaraní received a request from the Colombian Football Federation to take it into account for the game on January 28 against the United States, a match that is not in Fifa date, for which the clubs are not obliged to cede the footballers.

Now, the team change can bring other plans. Only two Colombian goalkeepers were able to play in Italy: Córdoba, with Perugia, and David Ospina, with Napoli. Libis Arenas, at the time, went to Lazio, but he did not act for a single minute. Vasquez is going to make his way.

“Devis may be the best goalkeeper in Colombia, I even think he fits better in the National Team than Ospina. Have fun and enjoy watching him play in Italy! It will not disappoint, ”wrote Vanessa Córdoba, Óscar’s daughter and also a goalkeeper, when she heard the news of Vásquez’s move to Milan.

At 24, Devis found the prize for his patience. “For me, the main virtue that she has is her perseverance, things do not happen by chance but by causation,” concluded Jubero.

🇨🇴 The Colombians who have worn the glorious jersey of the @AC Milan: 📌 Mario Alberto Yepes

📌 Jherson Vergara

📌 Cristian Zapata

📌 Pablo Armero

📌 Carlos Bacca

