Friday, August 11, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Devis Vásquez shines on penalties in Sheffied’s League Cup qualifying

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 10, 2023
in Sports
0
Devis Vásquez shines on penalties in Sheffied’s League Cup qualifying

Close


Close

Devis Vasquez

Deis Vásquez, Colombian goalkeeper.

Deis Vásquez, Colombian goalkeeper.

The goalkeeper who arrived from Milan had a dream debut at his new club.

Devis Vasquez said present in the classification of Sheffied Wednesday to the next round of the Carabao Cup.

See also  WEC | Ferrari: at Sebring he worked on the reliability of the 499P

This Wednesday, the 25-year-old Colombian goalkeeper made his debut in his new team and was a hero in the penalty shootout after the 1-1 draw against Stockport County in regular time. He saved two shots and celebrated with his teammates.

After the match, Vásquez, who arrived in this market at Sheffield Wednesday on loan from the AC Milanspoke to the team’s media and referred to his performance.

“It was incredible. For me it was everything. The goalkeeping coach was able to feel a sensation in the game, he told me that he would signal me with a shirt and I did what he told me to save ”. He also mentioned that the trust that has been placed in him was very important.

On the other hand, his teammates and the fans did not miss the opportunity to congratulate him on his great debut. “The support of the fans was incredible, supporting the team. For me, the best thing is to enjoy the game and make people enjoy it too.” He also revealed that his coach’s request “was that he wanted me to stop everything he had goal direction”.

See also  Devis Vásquez: untold story of the goalkeeper called up to the Colombian National Team

FOOTBALL REDACTION

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Devis #Vásquez #shines #penalties #Sheffieds #League #Cup #qualifying

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
In the Kharkiv region, they spoke about the advancement of the RF Armed Forces in the Kupyansk direction

In the Kharkiv region, they spoke about the advancement of the RF Armed Forces in the Kupyansk direction

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result