Devis Vásquez shines on penalties in Sheffied’s League Cup qualifying

Devis Vasquez said present in the classification of Sheffied Wednesday to the next round of the Carabao Cup.

This Wednesday, the 25-year-old Colombian goalkeeper made his debut in his new team and was a hero in the penalty shootout after the 1-1 draw against Stockport County in regular time. He saved two shots and celebrated with his teammates.

After the match, Vásquez, who arrived in this market at Sheffield Wednesday on loan from the AC Milanspoke to the team’s media and referred to his performance.

“It was incredible. For me it was everything. The goalkeeping coach was able to feel a sensation in the game, he told me that he would signal me with a shirt and I did what he told me to save ”. He also mentioned that the trust that has been placed in him was very important.

On the other hand, his teammates and the fans did not miss the opportunity to congratulate him on his great debut. “The support of the fans was incredible, supporting the team. For me, the best thing is to enjoy the game and make people enjoy it too.” He also revealed that his coach’s request “was that he wanted me to stop everything he had goal direction”.

