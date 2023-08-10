Devis Vásquez shines on penalties in Sheffied’s League Cup qualifying

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Deis Vásquez, Colombian goalkeeper.
Deis Vásquez, Colombian goalkeeper.
The goalkeeper who arrived from Milan had a dream debut at his new club.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
R F
Devis Vasquez said present in the classification of Sheffied Wednesday to the next round of the Carabao Cup.
This Wednesday, the 25-year-old Colombian goalkeeper made his debut in his new team and was a hero in the penalty shootout after the 1-1 draw against Stockport County in regular time. He saved two shots and celebrated with his teammates.
After the match, Vásquez, who arrived in this market at Sheffield Wednesday on loan from the AC Milanspoke to the team’s media and referred to his performance.
“It was incredible. For me it was everything. The goalkeeping coach was able to feel a sensation in the game, he told me that he would signal me with a shirt and I did what he told me to save ”. He also mentioned that the trust that has been placed in him was very important.
On the other hand, his teammates and the fans did not miss the opportunity to congratulate him on his great debut. “The support of the fans was incredible, supporting the team. For me, the best thing is to enjoy the game and make people enjoy it too.” He also revealed that his coach’s request “was that he wanted me to stop everything he had goal direction”.
FOOTBALL REDACTION
More sports news
R F
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Devis #Vásquez #shines #penalties #Sheffieds #League #Cup #qualifying
Leave a Reply