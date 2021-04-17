On the walls of the temple in the village of Nikolo-Malitsa, Tver region, the artist painted devils with smartphones and laptops in their hands. One of the local residents drew attention to the fresco, writes Komsomolskaya Pravda.

The drawings in the temple are made in red and black colors. On them you can discern that only devils are holding gadgets in their hands, while sinners are burning in fire. “These frescoes are already several years old. They were painted by the Romanian icon painter Ruslan Geba at the time when he was painting the whole church, ”said a parishioner who once caught the master at work.

She noted that the icon painter began to decorate the temple in 2010 and tried to portray everything in accordance with the spirit of the times. At the same time, church visitors, as the parishioner specified, react to such drawings with enthusiasm. “Perhaps someone will see these frescoes, think, and his life will change,” the woman summed up.