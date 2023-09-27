The “Devil’s Mountain” spy base, which is the literal translation of its name in German, is located in the Grunewald area, west of the capital, Berlin, according to a report by the British newspaper “The Sun”.

The 80-meter-long artificial hill was an ideal place to spy on Soviet communications, and has towers topped with balls that residents say pick up “the slightest whisper” of Soviet power.

The components of that hill were nothing but debris from World War II brought from Berlin, dating back to an unfinished military and technological college during the era of the Nazi regime, which increased the terror surrounding this area.

Beginning of the story

The US National Security Agency built the base in 1963, and it became its largest eavesdropping base. It planted a million trees around “Devil’s Mountain” to obscure eyes from the headquarters.

Christopher McLaren, who currently works as a tour guide, described the site as “a kind of amplifying warning to the West.”

McLaren, a former US Army soldier, added: “We had to collect as much information as possible to find out whether the Soviets or the Warsaw Pact were conspiring against us.”

According to The Sun, signals between East Berlin and the Soviets were intercepted, copied and translated by spies at the historic headquarters.

End of need for it

But after the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989, “Devil’s Mountain” became abandoned, as American intelligence withdrew its spy equipment from it, leaving behind only the building empty.

The place became in a deplorable state, as weather and time factors took their toll on it.

It is difficult to believe that this place, which was the headquarters of American and British intelligence agents who were monitoring what was happening behind the Iron Curtain, has become deserted, as the newspaper says.

Although the headquarters is now owned by the private sector, street painters in Europe did not miss the opportunity to paint there, transforming it into one of the largest graffiti exhibitions in Europe, with vibrant drawings and other political caricatures.

Investors talked about the option of converting the base into a spy museum, but the plan has not yet been implemented.