In the heart of Kromlauer Park, in eastern Germany, a majestic bridge rises up in full view of dozens of visitors: it is nothing more and nothing less than the Rakotzbürke bridge, better known as the ‘Devil’s Bridge’.

Peaceful, imposing and magnificent, this bridge that dates back hundreds of years has become more than just a natural attraction: it is the dream come true of every photographer, the longing for any travel enthusiast and the fantasy of any tourist who, Until looking at the magnanimous bridge, I didn’t even know I had a fantasy.

It is enough to see the harmonious, intriguing and fragile circle that it forms with the reflection of the static water that is just below it to understand that when it is said that it is one of the most beautiful and valued attractions in German territory, it is not falling, not even remotely, in an exaggeration.

The exuberant foliage, the crystalline lakes, the natural vegetation that explodes in an explosion of color and, of course, the great variety of species found inside are some of the charms of Kromlauer Park; however, none equals the majesty of the ‘Devil’s Bridge’, a construction that, for hundreds of years, has stolen all eyes and has starred in the most mysterious and enigmatic legends.

This majestic bridge is located in a park in eastern Germany.

Could such a sublime construction be the product of human hands that sculpted its shape without neglecting even the smallest detail? Well, everything seems to indicate that for the German inhabitants, tourists and settlers, a beauty of such magnitude can only be the work of Satan himself.

A construction from another world

Not even the finest compass, handled with an implacable pulse, would draw the perfect circle that eclipses all attention on ‘Devil’s Bridge’.

Although, at first glance, its structure might seem unlikely – it is 200 acres wide – and even inexplicable, the reality is that the delicate circumference that captures all the attention does have a credible justification: it is the product of the reflection of the arch of the bridge with the still water that lies below.

With nothing but basalt stones secured by wooden beams, further complemented by stone spiers on each side, this ancient construction stands as an incredible visual spectacle; Still, not everything is rosy.

The bridge is best visited in the fall when the foliage adds an element of awe to the already surreal sight.

Clearly, those who built the bridge thought more about its aesthetics than its utility, since its unparalleled beauty is equivalent to its fragility. Great proof of this is that tourists have to settle for seeing it from afar, since it is so unstable that it is not allowed to travel through it.

“The bridge is best visited in the fall when the foliage adds an element of wonder to the already surreal view (…) Best accessed by driving. While you are welcome to see the bridge, crossing it is strictly prohibited”, warns the portal ‘Atlas Obscura’.

The ‘Devil’s Bridge’: between myths and realities

The history of the ‘Devil’s Bridge’ dates back to 1842, when Friedrich Herrmann Rötschke acquired the Kromlau mansion and just two years later, in 1844, the construction of the Kromlauer Park began – made up of 200 hectares, of which 90 are open to visitors-, one of the largest and most important parks in Saxony, Germany.

According to ‘Atlas Obscura’, it was not until the 1860s that a local gentleman began construction of the bridge that spans the waters of the Rakotzsee and is also roughly constructed of various local stones.

Although this is, in broad strokes, the unique history of the popular natural attraction, the reality is that there are those who insist that the construction of the bridge exceeded the human abilities of the time.

Some myths tell that, a long time ago, an old woman dared to sign a pact with the devil. In exchange for a human soul, the ‘prince of darkness’ promised to erect a majestic bridge; however, the woman broke her promise -for she sent a dog instead of a human- and, consequently, the king of hell cursed the construction.

Another of the theories surrounding the “supernatural” design of Rakotzbürke is the story of the bridge builder who, it is said, sacrificed his soul to the devil in exchange for the bridge itself.

Why ‘Devil’s Bridge’?

How calm must things have been in the underworld 200 years ago for the ‘prince of darkness’ to decide to come and build bridges on Earth? Although it sounds incredible and somewhat implausible, this is perhaps one of the most accepted theories by the community. It is not for nothing that the Rakotzbürke Bridge was designated the ‘Devil’s Bridge’ instead of the ‘Mother Nature’s Bridge’.

The designation Devil’s Bridge refers to several dozen ancient bridges that, according to popular tradition, would have been built by the devil

Although rare, the Rakotzbürke Bridge is not the only one to be called the ‘Devil’s Bridge’; On the contrary, throughout history, there are many buildings and old bridges that, due to their difficult creation or their dubious stability, have received this nickname that invites the visitor to believe that it was built by the devil and not by mortals. .

“The devil’s bridge designation refers to several dozen ancient bridges that, according to popular tradition, would have been built by the devil, with his help, or even against his wishes,” said the Spanish newspaper ‘La Vanguardia’. And I add: “Most are medieval arch bridges, which are characterized, almost always, by the technical obstacles overcome in their construction.although on many occasions also because of their aesthetics or grace, or because of their economic or strategic importance for the community they served”.

Among the most popular ‘Devil’s Bridges’ we find the Bridge of Hell in Cangas del Narcea, Spain; ‘Devil’s Bridge’, in Ceredigion, Wales; ‘Devil’s Bridge’ in Saint-Jean-de-Fos, France; Duivelsbrug, in Breda, the Netherlands; and Common Bridge, in Chía, Colombia.

With tulip trees with yellow leaves in autumn, rhododendrons and azaleas in vibrant colors in spring, a colorful and eccentric water lily and a bridge that behind it bears the, for some, not very honorable title of having been built by Satan, the Park Kromlauer, located in eastern Germany, stands as a shelter for the most incredible and majestic treasures.

