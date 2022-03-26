With the stroke of midnight in Japan, here comes the manufacturer Figurama Collectors officially kicked off pre-orders through the official site of the beautiful collectible busts dedicated to Devilman And Amonto be precise we are talking about Devilman Elite Bust And Amon Elite Bust.

As previously announced, let’s talk about busts in 1/4 scale high quality, born to complete the statue Devilman vs Amon Elite Exclusive Statue but which, even alone, will certainly make a splendid figure in the collections of opera fans.

Devilman Elite Bust And Amon Elite Bust can be booked either individually or as part of theAPOCALYPSE BUNDLE, a package that offers both at a discounted price. To see more photos of these busts, we refer you to the previous news.

OPEN RESERVATIONS! – DEVILMAN & AMON ELITE BUST The wait is over! Pre-orders are open, so hurry up and grab these Elite Busts before they sell out! Book them here: https://figurama-collectors.com/collections/devilman-vs-amon-elite-exclusive -Created to complete the Devilman vs Amon Elite Exclusive Statue – Colors and patterns reflect the original and exclusive Devilman vs Amon statue by Figurama Collectors.

– 1/4 scale – Thanks to their scale, the busts show details of tattered wings, jagged fangs, and bands of muscle like never before!

-Limited Edition – Made from polystone, each high quality Elite Bust will come with an official Certificate of Authenticity.

– Part of a series – Devilman and Amon won’t be the only two characters in this line dedicated to Devilman. Stay tuned for more information and don’t miss the opportunity to discover these characters ahead of time.

– Separate or together – As collectors, you have options. You can buy Devilman or Amon, or both of them together for a discounted price through the Apocalypse Bundle! ABOUT FIGURAMA COLLECTORS: Figurama Collectors was born in 2015 from a lifelong passion for Japanese anime and American comics. We cater to pop culture fans with high standards

Source: Figurama Collectors