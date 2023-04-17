J-POP Manga announces the imminent arrival in Italy of a definitive edition for Devilladyacclaimed work by Go Nagai. The first of the nine volumes that make up this new edition will be available in all comic shops, bookstores and online stores starting from next April 24th at the introductory price of €12.00. At the moment we do not know with what cadence the other volumes of the work will be released.

J-POP Manga features Go Nagai’s Devillady One of the most awaited works of the demonic universe of Go Nagai arrives in bookstores, comic shops and in all online stores from April 24th “A great reversal on a global scale is about to begin! A change that mankind, in all of its history, has never experienced!” Milan, April 17, 2023. Everyone knows Devilmanthe unforgettable demon-boy from Go Nagaibut perhaps less known is its female equivalent: Devillady! After the complete series of Devilman And Mao Dante, J-POP Manga enriches the Go Nagai Collection with Devillady, the definitive edition of one of the most iconic works of the sensei’s demonic universe. The first volume of the series will be available in bookstores, comic shops and in all online stores starting April 24th. When Jun Fudo, a former Olympic athlete and high school teacher, is dragged into a hellish world by the violence of men transformed into Devil Beasts, bloodthirsty monstrous beings, the creature she felt stirring in the shadows of her soul awakens within her. . She thus becomes a Devilman who, despite her feminine appearance, is fierce and implacable on the battlefield: Devillady! Master Go Nagai takes us back to a universe of brutality, sex, depravity and demons that will keep the reader in suspense!. The gates of hell open wide and once again Go Nagai creates a timeless character destined to remain in our imagination for a long time and to populate our darkest and most hidden fantasies. The first volume of the definitive edition of Devillady awaits you in bookstores, comics and in all online stores starting April 24th! Devillady

by Go Nagai

1 of 9

Format – 12×16.9 – Brochure With Overload Pages – 456, B/W

Price – €12.00

Source: J-POP Manga