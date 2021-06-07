The third season of the hit superhero series from Prime Video, ‘The Boys‘is getting closer. Maybe because of it, Amazon has released the first official look at Soldier Boy, one of the new characters who will join the show on his return to the screens.

Since before the end of the second season, it had already been announced that this character from the comics would make the leap to the screen in the third season of ‘The Boys‘. The actor Jensen ackles, known for his work on ‘Supernatural‘plays this new superhero.

Who is The Boys’ new rival?

In the comics of ‘The Boys’, Soldier Boy is a cowardly superhero who supposedly fought in WWII, although it is later discovered that this is not true. You want to be a member of ‘The seven‘, the equivalent of’The Justice League‘of that universe, and to achieve it, it is put at the total service of Homelander, the leader of ‘The seven’.

According to statements by Eric Kripke, creator of the series, the character will be very different in the third season of ‘The Boys‘, since here it will be the first superhero created by’Vought‘in the 1940s to fight Nazis. This would make it a dark version of the Captain America.

Even if it is a superhero, Soldier Boy he will have his evil side like most of the heroes that appear in the series. In an interview with Variety, Kripke said ‘He’s one of those guys that has been around for decades in the history of Vought (…) it was Homelander prior to Homelander, he’s from a different era, but he’s got the ego and the ambition‘

Homelander has been named as one of the best villains on television today and the fact that Kripke equate to Soldier Boy with the leader of ‘The seven’ makes us think that there will be many problems for ‘The Boys‘in its third season. Are you excited for its arrival?

If you want more movie and tv news you can read:

Fountain.



