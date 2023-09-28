













Devil May Cry will have a new anime and it will be announced soon









However, the new installment of will arrive after more than fifteen yearsand this time it will be in charge of the streaming titan: Netflix, which, after the latest and successful adaptation of anime to live-action, secures its projects in the geek universe.

Netflix has already released a first teaser that lets us see Dante, our protagonist Devil May Cry, giving some blows; and in the few seconds we are able to glimpse, we can see a new design of characters and settings that set the seal of Studio MIR (DOTA: Dragon’s Blood).

Source: Studio MIR & Netflix

CAPCOM’s popular video game announced eight chapters and released the following synopsis for the series:

“In this animated adaptation of the popular Capcom game, sinister forces are at play to open the portal between the human and demonic realms. In the middle of it all is Dante, an orphaned demon hunter, [que trabaja por encargos, en otras palabras, asesino] for rent. [El protagonista vive] not realizing that the fate of both worlds hangs around his neck.”

However, the new series has not yet announced a release window.

Where can I see Devil May Cry, the Madhouse installment?

All twelve episodes of the 2007 anime series are available on Crunchyroll. The installment also follows Dante, a very strong and steely protagonist who works returning the demons to the hell from which they came.

Madhouse’s delivery is fearless, full of action and chaos. Let’s see how good Netflix’s animated version will be that suggests a new tone.

