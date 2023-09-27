Netflix and Studio Mir have announced a new animated series: Devil May Cry, obviously based on the Capcom saga. Through X, Studio Mir has also published a first teaser announcement trailer. No release date is given, but the team writes that it is “coming soon.”
The trailer shows small snippets of the series which show Dante, main protagonist, with a fairly youthful appearance and white hair. The metal soundtrack closes the video perfectly, respecting the style of the saga. We’ve seen too little to have an in-depth opinion on the Devil May Cry series, but what do you think of this very first presentation?
Studio Mir, what has it created?
Studio Mir is not an inexperienced team. This Korean company has been responsible for many other series published on Netflix (although mostly in co-production) such as Voltron: Legendary Defender, Lego Elves: Secrets of Elvendale, Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts, Dota: Dragon’s Blood and Lookism.
The curriculum of Studio Mir it also includes support for some episodes of The Legend of Korra, support for Season 3 of Harley Quinn and other DC products such as My Adventures with Superman, Young Justice: Outsiders, The Death of Superman and more.
Still talking about animation, we remember that the release date of Onimusha has been announced.
#Devil #Cry #Netflix #anime #series #announced #trailer