Netflix and Studio Mir have announced a new animated series: Devil May Cry, obviously based on the Capcom saga. Through X, Studio Mir has also published a first teaser announcement trailer. No release date is given, but the team writes that it is “coming soon.”

The trailer shows small snippets of the series which show Dante, main protagonist, with a fairly youthful appearance and white hair. The metal soundtrack closes the video perfectly, respecting the style of the saga. We’ve seen too little to have an in-depth opinion on the Devil May Cry series, but what do you think of this very first presentation?