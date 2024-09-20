Netflix announces that the animated series of Devil May Crydirected by Adi Shankar and animated by the Korean company Mir Studio (X-Men ’97, Star Wars: Visions, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf)will arrive on the streaming platform in the month of April 2025.

Below we can see a new teaser trailer that shows us the charismatic Dante, the undisputed protagonist of the game series CAPCOMin action.

Devil May Cry – Netflix teaser trailer

Source: Netflix away Gematsu