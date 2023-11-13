













It is actually a work of Studio Mir, a South Korean company that has worked on many animated series over time; among them are the popular The Legend of Korra and My Adventures with Superman.

Likewise, Studio Mir is responsible for Young Justice. This company, in addition to working on the animated adaptation of Devil May Cry for Netflix has made for this service Skull Island and Dota: Dragon’s Blood.

The video shared on this occasion is a ‘behind the scenes’ of this new proposal. Who appears is none other than Adi Shankar, the creative producer of the program. He has been fighting for years to make this animation a reality.

Fountain: Netflix.

He has even gone so far as to cosplay Dante to show that he is a true fan of Dante. Devil May Cry. In the story of this animated series, sinister forces conspire to open a portal between the human and demon realms.

In the middle of this is Dante, an orphaned demon hunter who works for the highest bidder. He doesn’t care much about what others say and without knowing it the fate of both worlds hangs around his neck.

In the video you can see the creative process behind the animated series or anime of Devil May Cryfrom storyboards or storyboards to design and composition.

There is a lot of work behind this production, which at the moment does not have a release date or window.

Fountain: Netflix.

At the end of the video you can only read the mention ‘coming soon’, although it is doubtful that it is a project for this year. In that sense, more details can only be expected.

