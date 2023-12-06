NebulaJoy And CAPCOM have revealed the release date for Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat, a mobile title dedicated to the iconic franchise. The game will be available starting starting next January 10th on iOS and Android devicesand it will be possible to pre-register via App Store And Google Play Store to get lots of rewards.

The company has in fact launched a global campaign that will guarantee us a series of objects based on the number of players who pre-register. Rewards include:

But that is not all. The company has in fact anticipated that V he will be one of the playable characters of the mobile title. After his debut in the fifth chapter of the franchise, V entered the hearts of players for his truly unique fighting style. V will join the iconic cast of playable characters previously teased, that is Dante, Vergil, Black And Lady.

Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat, set for January 10, the long-awaited mobile game authorized by Capcom is about to arrive.

With the announcement of the release date of the long-awaited mobile game Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat, the excitement of gaming enthusiasts has once again been reignited. This 3D action game for mobile devices inherits the worldview of Capcom’s classic game series, Devil May Cry, and has paid special attention to the gothic setting, the appearance of the characters and their abilities, thanks to the Capcom’s joint efforts, offering Devil May Cry fans the most classic and authentic experience.

[Riproduzione classica, ripristino delle meccaniche di gioco]

Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat is produced under the full supervision of Capcom, and the development team has carefully reproduced the classic game mechanics, iconic characters, bosses and original environments from the Devil May Cry series, from 1 to 5 , in this action game for mobile devices. Famous characters such as Dante, Vergil, Lady, Nero accompanied by their original abilities and action-packed experiences, offering an authentic experience with original abilities and moves, including famous weapons such as Rebellion, Yamato and Red Queen, this game truly captures the The classic essence of the Devil May Cry series.

[Controllo rigoroso di Capcom, attenzione ai dettagli]

During the special presentation event for Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat, held today, the producer appeared in person to present a series of juicy previews to the players. They revealed the efforts made to reproduce and maintain the original style of the game. The producer particularly highlighted that the team paid extensive attention to the game’s character designs, environments, monsters and abilities, while Capcom rigorously supervised the entire process with very high expectations. For example, to faithfully reproduce the very famous and iconic Judgment Cut, the team carefully analyzed and observed every single frame of the action in the original version, reproducing the rhythm of implementation of the skills. Through freezing full-screen cuts and massive explosive effects, an even more intense gaming experience is created, allowing players to fully feel the power of Judgment Cut.

[Esperienza adatta agli utenti di dispositivi mobili]

The manufacturer also mentioned that adaptability to the performance and screen size of different mobile devices was considered during development, optimizing the overall feel of the abilities, such as static special effects and screen cut effects, allowing so mobile users can experience the impact of the original skills.

[Dimostrazione delle modalità PVP e cooperativa di squadra innovative del produttore]

In addition to these previews, the producer also personally demonstrated the game’s unique PVP modes and team cooperative mode. PVP mode is an important part of the game where players can choose their favorite character and compete, fairly, with other players in a game arena. Through the use of character abilities and combos, players can demonstrate their fighting skills and compete with other players for victory. In the game, players can also join other players online to take on demonic challenges together, thus experiencing the fun and excitement of team collaboration.

[Il personaggio popolare di DMC 5, V, farà la sua comparsa]

Players who love Devil May Cry 5 will also have a reason to get excited. During the live stream, the producer revealed that the character V from Devil May Cry 5 will be present in the mobile game, allowing players to meet this beloved character again and experience his fighting style and unique abilities. As the only mobile game licensed by Capcom for Devil May Cry, the release of Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat is approaching, offering Devil May Cry fans double visual and gameplay splendor. From the manufacturer’s previews and demonstrations, it seems that this mobile game not only inherits the classic style of the original, but also brings innovations and offers players an even more impressive and engaging gaming experience.

Finally, during the final segment, it was revealed that the Devil May Cry mobile game will team up with a mysterious guest well-known by Devil May Cry fans, bringing a surprise to everyone.

[Benefici della pre-registrazione]

Pre-registration for the game is still open and the production team has prepared a variety of benefits for everyone who pre-registers. Below is a list of pre-registration benefits:

100K Registered Hunters: 50K Red Orbs

500K Registered Hunters: 50 Demon Potions

1M Registered Hunters: 200 Gems

2M Registered Hunters: 1000 Gems

5M Registered Hunters: 10 Safe Breakers for Hunters

APPSTORE: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/devil-may-cry-peak-of-combat/id6449589065

Google Play：https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.nebulajoy.act.dmcpoc

The release of Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat is imminent. Get ready for the ultimate demon hunt! Let’s enter the world of Devil May Cry together, unleash our inner power, defeat demons and become true children of Sparda!

