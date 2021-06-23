The DMC for mobile phones has just been released in China and fans of Dante and company were clamoring for it.

Fans of the Devil May Cry saga will soon have a new installment. It’s not really that recent though, as DMC: Peak of Combat has finally confirmed that it’s going to have a worldwide release. So far, the title for mobile devices It was available in the Asian market, but will soon reach new territories. As its managers have stated on social networks, it will be available in English and “in other languages”, without specifying which ones. We are urged for more information very soon.

The game has been released this month in ChinaThe game borrows elements from the main series, so you can expect an intense and dynamic combat system, in the purest hack and slash style. Taking control of Dante and other characters, we will have to kill the enemies with sword strokes or with weapons with Ebony and Ivory, their iconic pistols.

DMC: Peak of Combat was officially released in China on June 11 and seems to have gotten off on the right foot, as it was a highly anticipated game. And the Capcom saga has many loyal fans of the brand. Now, we only have to wait to know when we can enjoy it in the West.

The latest installment is Devil May Cry V, which lets us take control of several characters with different abilities such as Dante, Nero and V, the latter being a mysterious addition to the cast. In addition, with the launch of the next generation consoles came the Special Edition with improved graphics, textures and resolution for PS5 and Xbox Series.

