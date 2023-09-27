Netflix has just announced the new animated series of Devil May Crybased on the series of games by the brand CAPCOM which bear the same name. The series will be edited by Adi Shankarformer author of Castlevania for the same streaming platform, and will be animated by the South Korean studio Studio Mir — known for Star Wars: Visions and Voltron: Legendary Defenders.

This is not the first anime inspired by Devil May Cry: the first transposition into 12 episodes dates back to 2007, animated by Madhouse and directed by Shin Itagaki. This series arrived in Italy thanks to Yamato Video and is currently available on home video and on the channel Anime Generation Of Prime Video. We talked about it in our review.

The series does not yet have a launch window and it is not yet known whether it will reflect the events told in the games or whether, like the first animated series, it will tell a new story. We can see the teaser trailer below.

Devil May Cry Netflix – Teaser trailer

Source: Netflix Street Gematsu