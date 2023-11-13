













Devil May Cry It had a first anime adaptation titled The Animated Series, was in charge of Studio Madhouse (Claymore, Sakura Card Captor, Frieren: Beyond the Journey). This series only consisted of twelve episodes and was released in 2007, it is currently available on Crunchyroll.

However, now that we are in the great season of Netflix adaptation successes – both animated and live-action formats; yes i mean Castlevania: Nocturne already One Piece–; is that a new installment of Dante’s brand new journey could bring us pleasant surprises, especially after the first anime adaptation, which left fans a little dissatisfied.

The new anime installment of Devil May Cry will be directed by Adi Shankar (Dredd, Castlevania), with a hyphen Alex Larsen (Yusuke). A first animation sequence was revealed, however, it was not enough to delve into details. General information is restricted, however, some of the most important data can already be inferred.

Source: Netflix

Why should you watch the new edition of Devil May Cry?

What is Devil May Cry: The Animated Series about?

It is a dark fantasy story in which Dante, a hitman – however, he is not just any murderer, in the middle of a grotesque world, the fighter defeats demons that camouflage themselves as if they were humans – will have to face more interesting problems. , after he decides to take in Patty Lowell, as one of his many missions.

Patty Lowell is a little orphan heiress to the fortune. The girl was illegitimate and after the murder of her family, the opportunity will open for the girl to receive the family fortune as a direct heir..

Nevertheless, The brothers of the head of the family found out that Patty exists and will send multiple demons to end her life. Because of this, Dante is hired to escort little Patty to the mansion. However, he must do so before the deadline expires in which Patty can claim the family fortune that belongs to her.

The Lowell family, the demons and the dark city will allow us to see Dante in splendor full of action and blood. Furthermore, it should be noted that the story unfolds into several levels, which makes it really interesting on a narrative level.

Source: Madhouse

Patty Lowell is a kind of decoy for the real heiress, however, this fact will cause The girl and Dante generate a bond that lasts over time. On the other hand, Dante himself is a box full of mysteries.

A war prior to history would explain to us why demons exist on Earth and the importance of the demon prince himself in the city. However, beyond this, there is someone who could pull the strings of destiny to guide Dante to a specific place and time that would lead us to a moment even more chaotic than those of the main story of the series.

Devil May Cry adapts a small part of the larger framework of the series’ story.

Devil May Cry from Netflix

Devil May Cry from Netflix seems to bring a more mature gunfighter with the same style as always. However, the plastic animation – obviously – is different and the light and movement details look much more spectacular than Madhouse’s shadow version.

Although the new version has not shown enough images to notice/corroborate the narrative thread of the story, we can expect an ambitious adaptationespecially after the director’s comments that he hopes that Devil May Cry be one of Netflix’s most formidable deliveries.

Although on previous occasions the platform had had many setbacks with its adaptations and even with its original projects, the quality of its latest projects is beginning to generate a more defined and Devil May Cry Being a gem it seems quite feasible.

Source: Madhouse

The release date of Devil May Cry It is not yet announced, however, it is rumored that it could arrive in the first quarter of 2024; due to the “coming soon” referred to in the latest Netflix teaser; in which, in fact, we only see Dante enjoying movement in the dark night.

It is rumored that the installment will be divided into several seasons. The first could have eight episodes. It would narrate the events of the third title in the video game saga, which would imply that we could see Dante, Vergil and Lady.

The anime will be directed by Studio Mir, the South Korean company that produced the success of Looskim in 2022.

About the complete Devil May Cry saga

While the new adaptation of its anime arrives – or at least a longer trailer that allows us to know if we can wait for Trish or Virgil – we can play the CAPCOM titles again.

Devil May Cry It brings together nearly fifteen titles for the different platforms – this is if we even count the iPhone deliveries and the special editions. However, the installments that respond to the original narrative are only five. However, who knows, maybe we can expect something more after the Netflix anime series.

Source: CAPCOM

What can I watch before Devil May Cry?

Well, that’s simple, the most interesting gunfighter anime are the following:

Trigun (1998) – 27 episodes, available on Crunchyroll.

Trigun Stampede (2023) – 12 episodes, available in the Crunchyroll catalog.

Baccano, Durarara! and Black Lagoon They are also unmissable titles so that you can acclimatize while we wait for the latest details of the new Netflix anime.

