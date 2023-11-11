Not just video games: during the Netflix’s Geeked Week Capcom and the American giant have shown the first images of the long-awaited TV series dedicated to Devil May Cry. It is one of the most anticipated and delicate adaptations of those that the two publishers have in their hands, such as the recent Castlevania or Dragon’s Dogma, given the love that fans have for Dante and his universe.

The creators promise to respect the style and universe of the game as much as possible, so as to give fans what they have been asking for for a long time and to bring those who don’t know Dante and his misadventures into the atmosphere of this fascinating series. Only a month ago Devil May Cry was announced, and now it’s already time to share a few tiny scraps of new information about this project for the moment without a date and with a generic “soon”.

Devil May Cry is an action-adventure video game series created by Hideki Kamiya and primarily developed and published by Capcom. The series revolves around Dante, a demon hunter, and his efforts to foil various demonic invasions of Earth. The series has long been revered for its stylish combat, high production values ​​and memorable characters, a truly iconic cast of heroes and anti-heroes.

It will therefore be important to maintain these elements in the Netflix series, a task that is far from simple.