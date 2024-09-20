Netflix’s Devil May Cry anime now has an official release window and a new trailer.

Announced as part of Netflix’s Geeked Week, Devil May Cry will arrive on the subscription platform in April 2025.

The new trailer shows off Dante’s iconic red jacket and white hair look, twin pistols and swordplay, while demon hunting, riding a motorcycle, and of course eating pizza. “Let’s dance,” he quips.

Devil May Cry isn’t the only gaming related Netflix show on the way.

Arcane, the animated series based on League of Legends, now has released dates for its second season, which will launch in three acts.

The first will arrive on 9th November, followed by a second on 16th November, and the third on 23rd November – that’s a week apart each Saturday.

Netflix recently released a new trailer that teased the story of the second series.

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch received its first teaser trailer. At only 45 seconds long it doesn’t show much, but this will be an animated adaptation of Ubisoft’s stealth series. Sam Fisher will be played by Liev Schreiber, who’s been in plenty of films from Scream to X-Men Origins: Wolverine and more.

There’s another new trailer for Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, due out on 10th October. It hints at her troubled past and features plenty of action and actual tomb raiding.

Netflix confirmed a new Cyberpunk animated project is in the works, once again collaborating with CD Projekt Red. It’s unknown if this is a continuation of Edgerunners.



In current game news, Monument Valley 3 will launch on 10th December exclusively to Netflix Games.



A new Witcher animated film, with Doug Cockle as the voice of Geralt, will be released on 11th February 2025, which we reported earlier this week.

Lastly, Castlevania: Nocturne Season Two will arrive in January 2025.

Elsewhere from Netflix, there’s a new trailer for Squid Game Season Two, an animated series based on Magic the Gathering is in production, and the cast has been announced for Black Mirror Season Seven.