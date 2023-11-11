From the Capcom videogame saga, the animated series is coming to Netflix Devil May Cry. The title has five titles on PlayStation, of which the latest released in 2019 was nominated at the TGA as best action of the year. At the center of the story we find Dantean orphaned mercenary and demon hunter, unaware of the fact that the fate of the two worlds, the human one and the demon one, depends entirely on him.

Producer Adi Shankar reassured fans, updating them on the progress of the series by showing some clips and storyboards, underlining that they are doing justice to every detail to do justice to the popular Capcom title.