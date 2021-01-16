According to some users they seem to have detected, Devil May Cry 5 could return to Game Pass. This makes sense when we recall that in early January Microsoft announced that a much-loved game is returning to Xbox Game Pass in the near future. According to some users, Devil May Cry 5 recently appeared in the xCloud Streaming Preview library for users in Mexico, and apparently, this also happened with Code Vein before its arrival last month.
Devil May Cry 5 was originally added to Xbox Game Pass in August 2019 before it was phased out in August 2020, so no surprises, but it recently received a ‘Special Edition’ re-release for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, which we would especially love to see added to the service.
Devil May Cry 5 could return to Game Pass soon
The idea of Devil May Cry 5 could return to Game Pass It is undoubtedly a source of joy for game fans and Game Pass users in general. It would also be a great way to start the year for Microsoft’s flagship service. It is not yet confirmed if the version of the game that would return to Game Pass would be the improved one for Xbox Series X and S, but it is a possibility. Even if it wasn’t, DMC 5 is one of the best games in the franchise and without a doubt a game that everyone should try.
All in all, this is one of those things that you need to be very careful about for now. In any case, we will know more about what Xbox Game Pass has planned for the rest of January in the next few days. And as we have been told several times, there will be many surprises. It is even believed that Hades or Final Fantasy VII could come to Game Pass. All in all, we have no choice but to wait to see if it is real rumor that Devil May Cry 5 could return to Game Pass.
