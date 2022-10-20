Three years later, it seems that the popularity of Devil May Cry 5 has not yet set. According to Capcom, the latest title in the series has surpassed 6 million copies sold. To give an idea of ​​the context, DMC 5 hit 5 million copies sold in April of this year, which means that one million more copies have been sold in the last six months alone.

When the title debuted in 2019, DMC 5 revitalized a franchise that had been in limbo for a few years. Capcom had attempted to take a different direction with Ninja Theory’s reboot, DMC: Devil May Cry, in 2013, with mixed results. Eventually DMC 5 would ignore the reboot to revert to the original version of Dante, offering some of the most critically acclaimed hack-and-slash gameplay in recent years.

Now the game has reached 6 million copies sold, further solidifying its status as the best-selling DMC game to date. Capcom shared the news in a short message on Twitter, thanking fans for their support.

Given the brevity of Capcom’s tweet, the details of the milestone achieved are not clear, such as how many copies of the current-gen Special Edition contributed to the grand total.

#Devil May Cry 5 has sold more than 6 million copies worldwide! Thank you to all the SSStylish fans out there for your support! pic.twitter.com/ztGbsF0fh7 – Devil May Cry (@DevilMayCry) October 19, 2022



Devil May Cry 5 is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S.

Source: Gamerant.