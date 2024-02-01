The Japanese publisher Capcom has removed Devil May Cry 4 and Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition from Steam, without providing reasons for this choice. Naturally, both games remain downloadable by those who have purchased them in the past.

However, both titles remain available

It is difficult to make hypotheses in such cases without official positions, but one can believe that Capcom's choice was dictated by not having overlapping products in store. Both games can in fact be purchased in other editions. In fact, there is one of Devil May Cry 4 Special Editionwhile Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition is included in the Devil May Cry HD Collection. Is it simply a choice dictated by the desire to bring some order and avoid users being faced with two purchasing options, without knowing exactly what to do?

Recently, another game was removed from digital stores: Spec Ops: The Line. Even in that case the publisher, in the 2K Games case, had not announced anything, and then explained the real reason: the expiration of some licenses, which were not renewed.