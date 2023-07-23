The defender, 51 appearances and one goal (in the Champions League) in 4 AC Milan seasons, was sold to the Spanish. Only 6 Italians remain in Pioli: Mirante, Sportiello, Calabria, Florenzi, Pobega and – if he stays – Colombo

Michael Antonelli

An American night before goodbyes. After a non-stop signing campaign, Milan is preparing to make room for the squad: the first to go is Matteo Gabbia. The defender will be available in the luxury test against Real Madrid, then he will leave the Rossoneri to settle on loan at Villarreal. A fascinating challenge to get back into the game.

to greetings — Gabbia, who at Milan wears the 46 in honor of his grandmother (the first to wear him to the stadium), will leave after four years as a reserve in the management of Pioli. A period in which he collected 51 appearances and 1 goal, in the group stage of the last Champions League: a nice insertion with a diving header on Tonali’s cross, to unlock the delicate match against Dinamo Zagreb. Born in Busto Arsizio on 21 October 1999, he made his first team debut in August 2017: in Macedonia, against Skendija in the Europa League, taking over from his friend Locatelli. At the time he played in the middle of the field and his future as a centre-back was just an idea, cultivated thanks to the advice of Filippo Galli. See also F1 | Leclerc in Canada with a helmet dedicated to Gilles Villeneuve

a year later — Over the years at Milan, Gabbia was always in his place and stood out for his behaviour, on occasion receiving public compliments from the coach (“He’s an asset, a serious boy and always available”) and from the former director of the technical area Maldini, who said he was surprised at his growth. The separation comes after a season in which he made 17 appearances (12 in Serie A, 4 in the Champions League and one in the Italian Cup), more often than not as a substitute, for a total of 895 minutes. In February 2022 he had renewed his contract with the club until 2026 and above all last summer he had been on the starting foot for a long time, between various loan hypotheses around Italy. Remaining at Milanello, he didn’t climb the hierarchies but came in handy in terms of lists and due to various stoppages from the owners.

little blue devil — See also This is how Sebastián Córdova left America for Tigres Data to consider: the departure of the class of ’99 makes Milan even less Italian. With the passage of the defender in La Liga, which follows the farewell of the Tonali symbol, the Azzurri available to Stefano Pioli are reduced: excluding the Primavera, today the goalkeepers Mirante and Sportiello, the captain Calabria, Florenzi, Pobega and the young Colombo remain, currently in the balance. Of these, only Calabria is the owner: the next market operations to shore up the squad (Calafiori is a name, but today it doesn’t convince everyone) could also look in this direction.