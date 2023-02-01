In Bashkiria, devices imitating flashing lights of traffic police will be installed on poles along the roads. The goal is to improve road safety.

According to IA “MediaCorSet” with reference to the Republican Center for Traffic Management, light panels will appear in emergency areas, near unregulated pedestrian crossings and at bus stops.

There will be 28 flashers in total, most of them on regional and intermunicipal roads. Light panels should attract the attention of drivers, force them to adjust the speed limit in order to reduce the risk of accidents on the roads.

Flashers are planned to be turned on at night.

