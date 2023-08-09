Some wave their thanks, others celebrate it on hot days. Not everyone likes cold coffee, also because it is not that easy to make it. But there are practical products for cold brew and cold drip.

Coffee for the summertime: not only iced versions are becoming popular, cold coffee, such as cold brew and cold drip, is also in vogue. Image: picture alliance / Zoonar

Dhe world of coffee has done well without Anglicisms so far. English words like cold brew and cold drip have now established themselves, although there is a German term for them: cold coffee. In this case, as was shown during the preparation of this test, the coffee world would do well to stick to cold brew and cold drip. On the one hand, colleagues like to smile at you when you drink cold coffee or offer them one. On the other hand, there are two ways to make cold coffee without ever having it hot before.

Cold brew is the simplest type. The rather coarsely ground beans should have contact with cold water for eight to twelve hours. The ratio is roughly the same as for hot-brewed filter coffee: almost seven grams per 100 milliliters of water. Now there are various devices to make and store this mixture. The minimum equipment consists of a vessel and filter to be able to separate the extract from the moist flour at the end. Nevertheless, there are products that are designed for cold brewing.