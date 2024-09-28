Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/28/2024 – 20:03

A new device for home use that performs both electrocardiogram (ECG) examination and blood pressure measurement was launched in Brazil. The device, which is available for sale in pharmacies, was developed after a change in the European Society of Cardiology guideline, which now recommends daily ECG testing for risk groups. For experts, technology can facilitate the detection and prevention of heart problems. But they warn of the importance of conscious use.

According to Audes Feitosa, president of the Arterial Hypertension department at the Brazilian Society of Cardiology (SBC), the new product, developed by the Japanese company Omron Healthcare, joins several other devices that allow ECG to be performed at home, such as smart watches. The difference with the Japanese device is that it performs the ECG and also measures blood pressure, something that can provide greater accuracy in detecting cardiovascular irregularities, such as atrial fibrillation.

This is a common type of cardiac arrhythmia, a problem that leads to poor blood circulation. This condition increases the risk of cerebrovascular accident (CVA).

“When there is the possibility of analyzing data from both types of exam, it is possible to know, for example, whether the arrhythmia has an impact on the patient’s blood pressure. You quantify both information at once”, explains Feitosa. “With some watches, we can estimate blood pressure based on algorithms, but when the blood pressure device also does the ECG part, you get more accurate data.”

Study

In a study by SBC, researchers tested the equipment to identify atrial fibrillation. The results, presented on the 20th, at the Brazilian Congress of Cardiology, in Brasília, were positive, especially when detecting the problem in asymptomatic patients – that is, those who did not present typical symptoms of the condition, such as palpitation, shortness of breath and pain in the back. chest.

In the research, 408 asymptomatic individuals aged 65 or over were evaluated, an age considered at risk. The equipment then showed that 13 people (3.2%) had the problem, while 120 (29.4%) could be considered high risk.

In the opinion of Tan Chen Wu, cardiologist at the Arrhythmias Division of the Instituto do Coração (Incor), in São Paulo, the use of this type of device can help increase the number of patients undergoing treatment and prevent bad outcomes, especially stroke – a problem that results in the deaths of 307 people per day, according to data released by the Civil Registry Transparency Portal in 2022. “In addition to the possibility of causing death, stroke is linked to several comorbidities. The patient may have cognitive impairment, paralysis, or be bedridden. These are generally difficult to treat sequelae that have a major impact on quality of life. When we talk about a device that can result in greater assertiveness and prevent this type of problem, we are not just talking about reducing the number of deaths”, says Tan.