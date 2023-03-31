A US company has filed a patent for a device that can automatically block the use of all devices used by drivers while driving. In the meantime, the other occupants can continue to call, app and use the internet.

Every year many people die in traffic due to the use of mobile phones. According to calculations by the Foundation for Scientific Research on Road Safety, around 600 road casualties occur every year due to calling and texting while driving.

New technology developed by the American technology firm Qualcomm could solve this problem once and for all. The company has applied for a detailed patent on a device that blocks all signals traveling to and from electronic equipment near a car’s driver while driving.

View of the positions of smartphones

By measuring the angle of the mobile phone's radiation, the system knows exactly which area in the car needs to be shielded. Autoevolution. As a result, the co-driver and people in the back seat could continue to text, game and use the internet undisturbed. The device thus 'sees' where electronic devices are located in the car in relation to the driver's seat.

The system can track the position of devices in real time. When they approach the driver’s seat, certain functions are automatically disabled. If one of the vehicle’s occupants wants to hand over a device to the driver, it also automatically switches to a sort of airplane mode.

Market launch not yet known

The system can be expanded with additional control options, including allowing certain functions, such as calling the emergency number, or allowing the transmission of critical health alerts from a smartwatch, such as measuring heart rate. It is not yet known when the device could hit the market.

