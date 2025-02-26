02/25/2025



The Mossos d’Esquadra They will display tonight at Barcelona airport, at Aena’s request, to expel the homeless, approximately about 160, who live in both terminals. The deployment occurs on the eve that the Catalan capital takes on one of its most important appointments, the Mobile World Congress (MWC), which will start on March 3.

The device, which has advanced ‘ara’ and has confirmed the City Council of El Prat, where the airport facilities are located, It will have “the presence of a social worker” that will accompany the employees of AENA The police and add that, although the Consistory is responsible for attending the homeless people in the city, the assistance of those in the infrastructure corresponds to the Generalitat. And, according to knowledgeable sources to this newspaper, the City Council lacks sufficient infrastructure to provide alternative accommodation.

The intention announced is to relocate to more than hundred people who have taken refuge in the last months between the two terminals of the facilities, according to the same sources, In case of refusing, they will not be expelled.

For its part, the Barcelona City Council explained that it participates in the deployment with personnel of the Emergency and Social Emergencies Center of Barcelona (CAJA) under the agreement of this service with the Metropolitan Area and the assigned municipalities, including the Prat , which is the town where the operation is carried out.









It should be remembered that last October, CCOO convened a protest at the airport to claim “solutions” to the insecurity generated by organized thieves and also by some of the homeless people who take refuge in the facilities. The eviction of the last arrives almost four months later and on the eve of the Mobile.