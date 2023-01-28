On the border with Hungary, Ukrainian border guards detained three evaders, one of whom pretended to be a woman. This was announced on Saturday, January 28, by the Telegram channel of the border service of Ukraine.

“Yesterday, three men tried to illegally cross the border with Hungary outside the checkpoints. All of them turned out to be liable for military service, while one of them tried to pretend to be a woman to the last. In the end, he confessed to the deception, ”the message says.

It is also noted that now all three are waiting for a meeting with employees of the territorial acquisition center.

Prior to that, on January 26, Hungarians living in Ukraine told the Index portal about how mobilization is going on in the Transcarpathian region. Hungarians have witnessed how men are caught on the streets, handed subpoenas and forcibly pushed onto buses.

Earlier, in early January, there were already reports that a new wave of mobilization had begun in Ukraine: men of military age were handed summonses in crowded places. In the Kirovograd region, for example, subpoenas are handed in by force, as in Odessa. However, in some cases this event is not without resistance from conscripts. So, in one of the villages of the Chernivtsi region, local residents met employees of the military registration and enlistment office with machine guns and literally repulsed their men from conscription.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, in turn, recognized the distribution of subpoenas in public places. As Ukrainian Channel 24 reported at the end of December, citing Roman Gorbach, head of the personnel department of the headquarters of the Ukrainian Ground Forces Command, military registration and enlistment office employees have to hand out subpoenas on the streets and in shopping centers, since the doors are not opened to them when they visit their homes.

Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.