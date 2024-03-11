













Everything seems to indicate that one of the studios associated with Sony's PlayStation division, Deviation Games, closed its doors. Although there is no official announcement in this regard, former members of the company revealed it on social networks.

Likewise, the news appeared in their professional profiles. This is how it comes to light that this developer closed its doors forever since March 8, 2024. It is something quite recent.

Alex Hunstad, one of the workers who were in the study, posted on LinkedIn 'Following the closure of Deviation Games last Friday, I am actively seeking character artist positions'.

Someone who also confirmed the information is TolerLive, a verified ResetEra user. Apparently he was also one of the employees of this company. That is why he is looking for a new job in the video game industry.

According to TolerLive 'the team was really stellar, so I hope they all get new jobs soon. And I really hope this storm over the video game industry ends.'.

Kriste Stull, who was also part of Deviation Games, confirmed the cessation of operations. In a message he thanked the team for their support and hard work until the last moment he continued operating the company. It is an extremely sad situation.

Deviation Games was a studio in which former Treyarch employees were gathered, especially those who worked on the series of Call of Duty.

It was founded by Jason Blundell and Dave Anthony; 18 months later Blundell left the company. Then in May 2023, 90 employees were laid off.

There is no exact figure of how many people lost their jobs with the closure of the study but according to some estimates it could be around 86.

Apart from Deviation Games we have more video game information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

