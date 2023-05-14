Further developments on the issue of. seem to be emerging Diversion Gameswith the PS5 exclusive game being worked on by the team that may have been deleted perhaps due to budget problems, based on a new rumor.

In the past few hours, it has emerged that 90 employees have been made redundant in Deviation Games, a significant number if we consider that the team had just over 100 developers in 2021, so much so as to cast doubts on the project’s durability. This is still unconfirmed information, so it is difficult to take the data for good, but according to another source, the game in development may have been canceled.

Twitter account Timur222, who specializes in gathering information through online resumes and miscellaneous documents, has found that the team appears to have gone over budget while working on the new PS5 game. In the LinkedIn profile of Shaun E., Chief Operating Officer of Devitaion Games, this emerges “excess of $50 million” in project management.

Subsequently, the possibility that the PS5 game under development at the team was canceled emerged from the same source: Timur222 contacted a former employee of Deviation Games, to whom he asked “why Sony canceled the project”. The ex-employee’s response was “not sure, plus probably a desire to cut costs.”

Although the question is vague, in fact the developer has not denied the cancellation but rather seems to have confirmed it. In any case, everything should be taken as a simple rumor for the moment. Deviation Games is officially working on a new triple-A game for PS5, probably a first-person shooter, with a high-profile collaboration that was announced by Sony itself a while ago. Last September, co-founder Jason Blundell left the team.