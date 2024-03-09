After the initial suspicions comes the certainty: Deviation Games has closed its doorswith the information that was confirmed in the last few hours by the team's human resources manager, who has now moved directly to Sony Interactive Entertainment, obviously suggesting that the PS5 game has been cancelled.
You will probably remember the history of the studio, also because the collaboration with Sony for a new one exclusive PS5 was much heralded in the early days of the new console, starting from 2021, as having to represent the next great PlayStation shooter, but evidently things didn't go as hoped.
Deviation Games was founded by Dave Anthony and Jason Blundelltwo veterans of the Call of Duty series with enormous experience in the field of first-person shooters, so it was natural to think that the new project had to do with the genre in question.
The new great shooter for PS5 will not see the light of day
The team and its collaboration with PlayStation Studios they have been much talked about since the beginning, but the fact that we have practically never seen anything about the project in development, in fact never announced with a specific title, makes it clear that the game evidently encountered several gestation problems.
“It is with great sadness that we announce the closure of Deviation Games”, reported Kriste Stull through a post on LinkedIn. “I want to express my deepest gratitude to the entire team, thank you for your hard work, passion and contribution to Deviation, I am incredibly grateful for the 'opportunity I have had to work with each of you.”
The team is organizing a network in order to guarantee alternatives to all those who will be made redundant with the closure of the team. The story of a studio that seems to have to launch the next big thing in the PlayStation-exclusive shooter field ends in a decidedly sad way, but which will never see the light.
Suspicions that the exclusive game for PS5 had already emerged a year ago, when the team began to fire a large number of employees, at least 90 in a short time.
#Deviation #Games #closes #team #collaborating #Sony #big #exclusive #PS5
Leave a Reply