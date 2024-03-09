After the initial suspicions comes the certainty: Deviation Games has closed its doorswith the information that was confirmed in the last few hours by the team's human resources manager, who has now moved directly to Sony Interactive Entertainment, obviously suggesting that the PS5 game has been cancelled.

You will probably remember the history of the studio, also because the collaboration with Sony for a new one exclusive PS5 was much heralded in the early days of the new console, starting from 2021, as having to represent the next great PlayStation shooter, but evidently things didn't go as hoped.

Deviation Games was founded by Dave Anthony and Jason Blundelltwo veterans of the Call of Duty series with enormous experience in the field of first-person shooters, so it was natural to think that the new project had to do with the genre in question.