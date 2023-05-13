According to a report published on the pages of VGC, Diversion Gamesthe studio that is working in collaboration with Sony PlayStation on a triple-A shooter in PS5 exclusivehas laid off about 90 employees.

Many of the former employees confirmed the news on social media. One of these, software engineer Kyle Perras, said: “My studio has recently found itself in a difficult situation and has been forced to make a series of layoffs, including me”.

One of several posts from dismissed Deviation Games developers

According to VGC, the Deviation Games team mattered over 100 developers in 2021 and although since then it will certainly have expanded with new hires, it is clear that we are talking about a rather significant personnel cut. The portal has contacted both Sony and Deviation Games for an official comment on the wave of layoffs, but no response has yet been received.

Sony in the summer of 2021 announced a collaboration with Deviation Games, a team made up of veterans of the industry and in particular of shooter games, including Dave Anthony and Jason Bludell (who however left the team in September last year).

The collaboration in question concerns a new game exclusively for PS5, of which however at the moment the details are very few. Hermen Hulst, the boss of PlayStation Studios described it as “a new revolutionary triple A IP“, while according to the LinkedIn profiles of some developers it seems that it will include single-player and co-op modes.