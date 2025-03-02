The flight Porto-Stansted from London, operated by the Ryanair company, has been urgently diverted to the severe bullesteros airport of Santander for a “serious” medical emergency of a passenger.

As indicated in its profile of X aerial controllers, the flight crew notified the need for deviate urgently Before the medical problem of the passenger.

Thus, while the descent of the aircraft was facilitated, Health assistance was coordinated ashore.

The plane finally landed at the Cantabrian Airport Around 11.30 hours.