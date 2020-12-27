Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has written a warning to the current state government. Fadnavis has written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asking him to improve his policies. Otherwise he will knock at the door of Bombay High Court. Fadnavis has alleged that a few select real estate developers are being benefited in the name of controlling the Corona epidemic.The BJP leader has warned the Uddhav government in his letter that I am deliberately writing this letter in English because if no corrective action is taken even after informing you, then I am forced to petition the Bombay High Court. I can The former chief minister has alleged in his letter that the policies of the current state government in the real estate sector are benefiting certain real estate developers.

He said that in the name of reducing the Kovid epidemic, the Uddhav Thackeray government is trying to benefit certain real estate developers. He demanded immediate corrective steps in such policies. Fadnavis has also threatened to knock the door of the Bombay High Court against the state government for not doing so. He said that the state government can ask for more details in this regard whenever he wants.